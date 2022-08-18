UK transport trade union general secretary warns strike can go 'indefinite'

With decades-high inflation crushing income, strikes across numerous industries are sparked. As the latest round of strike action by tens of thousands of workers gets underway, commuters and other travellers face disruptions to rail, tube, and bus services over the course of three days from Thursday.

Due to an ongoing disagreement about pay, jobs, and working conditions, a number of railway companies and bus services will be impacted by the strike. However, according to the union and Arriva North West, strikes by bus workers in Manchester, Lancashire, and Cheshire will be put on hold till the time GMB members vote on the proposed new pay offer. Employees of 14 train operators began their strike on Thursday.

Additionally, Sunday morning train services are expected to be impacted by the strikes of rail workers and bus services.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, stated that his union members are more committed to saving their pensions along with pay raises, job security, and favourable working conditions. Lynch stated that if the strike is not called off, Network Rail will impose forced layoffs and a 50 per cent reduction in maintenance work.

On Thursday and Saturday, there will be a significant reduction in rail service, with nearly a fifth operating, and half of the lines will be closed.

As a result of strikes conducted by thousands of workers, causing travel chaos, the RMT general issued a warning that the rail dispute might continue for an "indefinitely" period. Lynch joined a picket line outside Euston station and urged the government to halt its refusal to participate in any discussion over salary, working conditions, and employment. Due to RMT and TSSA union members, only one in five trains will operate nationwide.

Mach Lynch cautioned that a wave of strikes might bring the UK to a standstill, hitting every sector of the economy.

