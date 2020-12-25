After Brexit, France offers aid to fishermen

France on Thursday announced measures to support fishermen after European Union and UK reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The aid includes up to 30,000 euros in individual aid. UK And EU haggled hard on access to Britain's rich fishing waters.

"Fishermen and wholesalers will be able to benefit from a flat-rate aid of up to 30,000 euros depending on their dependence on products caught in British waters," the French fisheries ministry said in a statement.

"The government will soon present its complete plan to support French fishermen," Minister Annick Girardin said.

The aid plan provides compensation for a limited period for a part of turnover losses that companies dependent on British waters would face.

Other measures include investment aid under a recovery plan and "fleet exit plan" will be available for vessels dependent on British waters that want to stop activity.

Britain had insisted it wanted to take back full control of its waters while EU coastal states sought guarantees their fleets could keep fishing in UK waters.

The two sides reached a compromise that will see European boats gradually relinquish 25 percent of their current quotas during a five-and-a-half year transition period.

After that there will be annual negotiations on the amount of fish EU vessels can take from British waters -- and if Brussels is not satisfied it can impose economic measures against the UK.

(With AFP inputs)