After being blocked in Russia, Twitter launches new ‘dark web’ service

Twitter has entered the dark web after being blocked by the Russian government. The dark web uses 'The onion router' (TOR), which is a hidden service protocol. It creates a virtual private network (VPN). The TOR servers are undetectable from search engines.

This is how users remain anonymous.

The cyber-security researchers announced that now, Russian users can use the TOR anonymity network to gain access to Twitter.

This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I've ever composed.



On behalf of @Twitter, I am delighted to announce their new @TorProject onion service, at:https://t.co/Un8u0AEXeE pic.twitter.com/AgEV4ZZt3k — Alec Muffett (@AlecMuffett) March 8, 2022 ×

Alec Muffett, the cybersecurity expert and designer of the Enterprise Onion Toolkit, in a tweet wrote, "This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I`ve ever composed."

“On behalf of Twitter, I am delighted to announce their new Tor Project onion service,” he said.

Facebook and Twitter have been blocked in Russia. This comes in as Russia continues to make advances in Ukraine. A crackdown on media outlets and individuals, who fail to toe the Kremlin line on the invasion has intensified.

Not just this, blocks have already been imposed on the BBC, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Latvia-based website Meduza.

The action against the foreign outlets aims at establishing tighter controls over what information the domestic audience witnesses about Ukraine’s invasion.

Roskomnadzor, the state communications watchdog, said that it has cut access to Twitter and Facebook in line with a decision by the prosecutor general's office.

The bill was quickly approved by both houses of the Kremlin-controlled parliament and signed by Putin. It imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for people spreading information that goes against the Russian government's narrative on the invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)