After an unruly first debate, Trump and Biden take to campaign trail and more chaos

United States President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will campaign on Wednesday in three US states that will play a key role in the November election.

However, the morning after their first presidential debate was marked by interruptions and recriminations, the two leaders took to Twitter for some more chaos. They traded barbs, in a show of their own vulnerabilities -- that can be in the November 3 presidential election.

And why not? Trump deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacists and again refused to say if he would accept the election results in Tuesday night's first 2020 debate, two moments that could give Biden fresh ammunition.

And Biden did not miss the chance to highlight this.

There's no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.

The chaotic part of the Twitter tirade was a video clip from the debate -- superimposed by the sound of a crying baby. Anybody can guess the sound was superimposed on Trump's voice.

Trump presented his own verdict of the debate. He said, "Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!"

Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!

And continued, "Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA."

Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA.

And continued some more: "Biden REFUSED to use the term, LAW & ORDER! There go the Suburbs."

Biden REFUSED to use the term, LAW & ORDER! There go the Suburbs.

Not only this, Biden branded Trump's debate performance a "national embarrassment" for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups.

"Maybe I should not say this, but the president of the United States conducted himself the way he did -- I think it was a national embarrassment," Biden said during a stop in Alliance, Ohio as part of a train tour through swing state Ohio and neighboring battleground Pennsylvania.

During the showdown, Trump declined to make a clear and forceful denunciation of white supremacist groups or the far-right, male-only Proud Boys, instead giving a shout-out to the militia group by saying they should "stand back and stand by," and that the real problem is "far-left" extremists.

In Alliance, Biden assailed the president's remarks.

"My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist," Biden said.

"That's not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."

The former vice president, appearing invigorated after what could be described as an assertive debate performance where he stood his ground, criticized Trump for failing to speak directly to the American people about their plight during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Does your president have any idea or understand what you're going through? And if he does, does he care about you?" Biden asked.

"Or does he just ignore you, look down on you, lie to you?"

Trump's debate performance was "all about him," Biden added.

"He didn't speak to you or your concerns for the American people even once."

INVESTORS IN FEAR

The chaotic encounter also rattled investors by fuelling fears of a contested election result that could lead to a messy transfer of power if Trump refuses to accept a loss, with US stock futures down in pre-market trading.

The first of three televised matchups represented one of Trump's few remaining chances to change the trajectory of a race that most national opinion polls show him losing, as the majority of Americans disapprove of the Republican president's handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice.

Already more than 1.3 million voters in 15 states have cast early ballots ahead of the November 3 Election Day, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Trump, 74, will spend the day in Minnesota – one of the few states his campaign is targeting that voted Democratic in 2016 – with a fundraiser in the afternoon before a rally in Duluth.

Biden, 77, and his wife, Jill, will embark on an all-day train tour through a half-dozen cities in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including counties that Trump won four years ago on the strength of working-class white voters.

Tuesday's debate, marked by Trump's constant interjections and Biden's angry rejoinders, however, appeared unlikely to significantly alter the campaign's dynamics.

Biden has held a modest but steady lead in national voter surveys for months amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although polls in the battleground states show a closer contest.

OF WHITE SUPREMACISTS

During a segment on race relations, debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump whether he would denounce white supremacists and call on them not to add to the violence that has occurred amid protests in some US cities.

Rather than offer a forceful rebuke, Trump called on a group of right-wing activists known as the Proud Boys, to "stand back and stand by," raising concerns about what he would urge them to do. He also attacked left-wing agitators known as antifa, drawing criticism from some social justice leaders.

Trump also declined to say he would accept the election results, repeating his unfounded assertion that widespread voting by mail would lead to massive fraud. Experts have said such fraud is extremely rare in the United States.