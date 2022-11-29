African migrants stowed away on ship's rudder, rescued by Spanish coastguard

Three migrants have been rescued who travelled from Nigeria to the Canary Islands hanging on the rudder of a ship that arrived, the news agency Reuters reported citing the Spanish coastguard.

A photo of the apparent migrants was shared by the coastguard on Monday as they were seen balancing on the ship's rudder just above the waterline, which looked quite dangerous.

The lower part of the giant oil and chemical tanker Althini II can be seen in the background of the photo.

According to Marine Traffic, which is a ship-tracking website, the tanker arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria on Monday after an 11-day voyage from Lagos in Nigeria.

The Spanish coastguard further said on Twitter that the migrants were taken into the port and attended to by health services.

Salvamento ha rescatado en el puerto de Las Palmas a tres polizones tras sobrevivir a once días de navegación sobre el timón de un petrolero.

Habían partido de Nigeria y los tres han sido hospitalizados con deshidratación moderada.

Notably, the Canary Islands, which are owned by Spain, are one of the popular entry points for African immigrants who are trying to enter to Europe.

As per the Spanish data, sea migration to the archipelago increased around 51 per cent in the first five months of the year as compared to the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

