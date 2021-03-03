Afghanistan: Taliban suspect behind killing of three female media workers arrested

After the killing of three women media workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have sent shockwaves across the world, the police said that the suspect, who is connected to the Taliban, has been arrested.

Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said that Qari Basir, the main attacker, was arrested and that he was related to the Taliban, news agency Reuters reported.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack.

A local Islamic State group affiliate said its men were behind the killing of what it described as "journalists working for one of the media stations loyal to the apostate Afghan government".

Afghan and US authorities have blamed the Taliban for the fresh wave of violence.

Zalmai Latifi, the director of Enikass TV where the three women worked, said that they were going on foot when they were shot, AFP news agency reported.

All three were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20, and worked in the broadcaster's dubbing department.

Government sources said the women were shot in the head, the Reuters report said

A fourth woman was also seriously injured in the attack and is admitted in a hospital, a hospital spokesperson said.

Attacks by terror groups on prominent journalists, scholars, human rights activists have seen a spike recently amid a peace process between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government.