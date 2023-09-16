'Affair' with Elon Musk reason behind Google co-founder's divorce: report

Google's co-founder Sergey Brin's divorce from lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan was silently finalised, after allegations were made that the wife had an alleged affair with billionaire Elon Musk, reported Page Six.



According to the documents available in the court, the divorce of the couple was confirmed on May 26. The legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter will now be split between them.



Although the divorce was not contested by Shanahan, she appealed to the court to provide her spousal support, according to the court papers. Other issues which included the division of assets and lawyer fees were settled in confidential arbitration.

As reports, the two first started dating in 2015 which was the same year when Brin's divorce from his first wife Anne Wojcicki was finalised, and eventually, he married Nicole Shanahan in 2018, as reported by Business Insider.



However, the couple split in 2021 and were living separately, after which Brin filed for divorce in 2022, stating ''irreconcilable difference''.



According to the New York Post, the Google co-founder filed for divorce around a month after it was alleged that his wife had a brief affair with Elon Musk, with whom the businessman was friends for years.

Musk and Shanahan deny reports of alleged affair

However, the reports of the alleged affair were denied by both Musk and Shanahan.



''Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night. I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” Musk wrote on X, on July 25, 2022, while responding to an article titled''Elon Musk's Friendship With Sergey Brin Ruptured by Alleged Affair'' which was published in the Wall Street Journal.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



Meanwhile, Shanahan stated that the scandal was ''utterly debilitating''. She claimed that she was never more than friends with the billionaire.



''Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No. Did we have a romantic relationship? No. We didn't have an affair,'' she stated in July. The Wall Street Journal, however, claimed that they are ''confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting.”

Google co-founder, who is 50 years old, is the world's ninth richest person with a net worth of $118 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 34-year-old Shanahan is a California-based attorney and Bia-Echo Foundation's founder and president, according to her LinkedIn profile.