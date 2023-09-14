Elon Musk's new biography reveals this detail about his relationship with Amber Heard

Elon Musk's new biography by Walter Isaacson has revealed some intimate details about the billionaire's relationship with actress Amber Heard. According to the author, Musk requested his former partner to dress up as the Overwatch character Mercy during the time when they were dating.



Musk who often hits headlines, has been in the news for his involvement with Twitter/X, his rumored beef with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, or his outspoken views on his beloved video games. After the release of the biography, his private life has become more public.



Isaacson spent two years closely following the billionaire. His book offers exclusive insights into Musk's life, including a rather unusual detail involving one of his children's names.



Additionally, Isaacson spoke about Musk's passion for gaming and how it reflected in his romantic life.



Musk once requested his ex-girlfriend, Heard, to dress up as the character Mercy from the game Overwatch. This unusual request reportedly came during the filming of DC's blockbuster movie Aquaman, in which Heard had a supporting role.



The biography does not mention Musk's reasons for making this request, but it suggests that Musk saw a resemblance between Amber Heard and the Overwatch character Mercy.



The book doesn't delve too much into Musk choice, but it is interesting to note that that Mercy is a character known for promoting peace in the game. She possesses a unique mix of offensive and defensive abilities, making her a popular choice among Overwatch 2 players.