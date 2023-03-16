Adult film star Stormy Daniels meets US prosecutors to discuss Donald Trump's role in payment probe

Adult movie star Stormy Daniel a.k.a Stephanie Clifford on Wednesday (March 15) met investigators to discuss former US president Donald Trump's role in payment made to her in exchange for silence on sexual claims ahead of the 2016 US Presidential elections.

This comes as Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was giving the second day of testimony before the New York jury. Cohen is believed to be the person who orchestrated the payment of $130,000. He said that he made a similar kind of payment of $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal on Trump's instructions, Guardian reported.

In 2018, Cohen was charged with campaign finance crimes and pleaded guilty and served prison terms, however, prosecutors never charged Trump.

Later Wednesday, Cohen said he isn't out for revenge. He said, "This is not about him. This is about holding accountability, truth to power, and everything else in between."

He told federal prosecutors that the company paid him $420,000 to reimburse the payment to Daniels and cover bonuses and other expenses, which were internally shown as legal expenses.

Both Daniels and McDougal alleged that they had an affair with Trump which he denied. The Republican leader is seeking nomination for the US presidency in 2024.

The payment was made ahead of Trump's first presidential election campaign when Daniels was negotiating to go public and discuss her alleged sexual encounter with the former president in 2006 while he was married. Answering questions from the Manhattan jury, who are investigating to know whether any state laws were broken in connection with payment, Daniel's attorney confirmed that she is willing to be a witness in the case. She thanked her attorney on Twitter where the post read, "helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice."

(with inputs from agencies)

