New book 'Letters to Trump' will show Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana 'kissed my a**,' says Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump said that royals Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and other celebrities like Richard Nixon, Oprah Winfrey, and Hillary Clinton "kissed my ass" once upon a time. Trump made these claims while promoting a soon-to-be-released book titled "Letters to Trump". Speaking to Breitbart, Trump said that he "knew them all — and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass."

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr from his ex-wife Ivana Trump, claimed that the tone of these celebrities witnessed a drastic u-turn when his father ran for office. He said that the book will shine a light on "how phoney" the disdain of these people is.

Watch | Charges likely as Evidence reveals Donald Trump paid Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels for silence

"It’s amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican. Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phoney their newfound disdain truly is."

"Letters to Trump" is Trump's second book release since the 2021 historic loss in the presidential race. The first book "Our Journey Together" was a collection of historic photos from his time in office.

Here's all you need to know:

Donald Trump's new book

The former President as per reports will soon be releasing a new book through which readers are "going to see a very fascinating life".

What is so "fascinating" about the book?

"Letters to Trump" as per The Hill features correspondence between Donald Trump and some of the biggest names in recent history.

According to Breitbart, it includes letters sent and received by the businessman.

It includes missives from "interesting, famous, powerful, and influential people over the years," both during his time as president and for the decades leading up to his time in the White House.

Which famous figures are featured in the book?

The book, as per Breitbart, "includes correspondence with such wide-ranging figures as royal world leaders like Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana; cultural figures like Clint Eastwood, Oprah Winfrey, and Michael Jackson; sports stars like Shaquille O’Neal; and former presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H W Bush, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama."

Additionally, it has correspondence the former president Trump had with "foreign leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro."

When will the book be published?

The book, as per Winning Publishing, the publisher behind the book, will be released on April 25. Two editions of the book will be made available — the normal edition will be sold for $99, and a signed edition of 'Letters to Trump' will cost $399.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE