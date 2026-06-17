/Adopt-a-Prince Plan: Why Japan is running out of royals. Inside country’s deepening imperial crisis

Japan’s imperial family, the world’s oldest monarchy, faces a critical shortage of royals due to strict male-only succession laws and broader demographic declines. The family has shrunk to just 16 members (five men and 11 women), leaving only three heirs to the throne: Emperor Naruhito’s 90-year-old uncle, his 60-year-old brother, and his 19-year-old nephew. This shortage complicates public duties, ceremonies, and international visits. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one daughter, 24-year-old Princess Aiko, but current rules bar her from ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Japan's Adoption Proposal

To avoid a succession crisis, Japan's legislature is advancing a proposal to allow the imperial family to adopt male relatives from distant, former royal branches. Following World War II, the United States imposed the 1947 Constitution under General Douglas MacArthur, stripping the emperor of political authority and forcing 11 imperial branches to become commoners.

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The new plan aims to recruit men from these former branches, specifically the Kuni, Higashikuni, Kaya, and Takeda families and reintegrate them into the monarchy. Though these men currently live as commoners working in fields like media, advertising, and insurance, their offspring could eventually become eligible for the throne. Additionally, the plan offers a concession to women: imperial princesses would be permitted to retain their royal status even if they marry commoners.

Male-only Lineage

While Japan has historically had female rulers, such as Emperor Go-Sakuramachi in the late 1700s, modern conservative leadership views the male-only lineage as sacrosanct. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country's first female government leader, and her ruling Liberal Democratic Party strongly support the male-only line, arguing that limiting eligibility to male descendants is appropriate.

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