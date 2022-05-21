Address terror-related concerns: Erdogan tells Finland, Sweden over NATO bid

As Finland and Sweden's NATO membership hangs in balance over Turkey's disagreement, President Erdogan set condictions on the two countries joining the European military alliance.

"Unless Sweden and Finland clearly show that they will stand in solidarity with Turkey on fundamental issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, we will not approach these countries' NATO membership positively," Erdogan told NATO chief Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said talks need to continue to resolve the issue. Turkey's president had earlier asked diplomats from Finland and Turkey not to visit Ankara while expressing his open displeasure after reiterating that Nordic countries were safe haven for "terrorists" referring to Kurding militants.

Erdogan spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson asking the government to end "political, financial and arms support to terrorist organisations" while he told the government to "take concrete and serious steps" against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants.

PKK has been blacklisted by Turkey including the European Union. Sweden and Finland had applied for NATO membership after President Putin's forces invaded Ukraine in February, however, the membership is dependent on consent from all 30 countries agreeing to allow a new member to take its place in the alliance.

Erdogan told the Swedish prime minister that restrictions imposed on Turkey's defence industry must be lifted which was put in place after the Syrian operation three years ago.

Turkey's president told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto that it expects support for a "legitimate and determined struggle against a clear threat to its national security and people."

