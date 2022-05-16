We will not say yes, says Erdogan on Sweden & Finland's NATO membership

As Finland and Sweden declared they would join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won't endorse their membership in the European military alliance.

"We will not say 'yes' to those countries who apply sanctions to Turkey to join security organisation NATO," Turkey's president asserted.

Erdogan accussed Sweden of being a "hatchery" for terrorist organisations. Turkey's president had earlier accussed Sweden and Finland of harbouring terrorists while referring to Kurdish separatists.

Erodgan had said the Nordic countries were "like a guesthouse for terror organisations" with the Turkish government having sent several extradition requests to Norwegian countries to extradite what it calls "terrorists".

Turkey's government had hit out against Sweden and Finland's alleged leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). PKK is on the European Union's list of terrorist organisations.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist had said his country would be sending diplomats to Ankara in an attempt to reach out to President Erdogan.

Erdogan's latest move comes as Sweden on Monday declared it was ready to apply for NATO's membership, a day after Finland expressed its willingness to join the European military alliance reversing decades of neutrality amid the Ukraine war.

