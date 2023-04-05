'Addicted to car handles': UK man with bizarre obsession jailed, banned from touching vehicles for 5 years

A UK man who tampered with a motor vehicle, was in possession of marijuana, and a knife in a public place was given a nine-month prison sentence. Pennington resident Paul Priestley was arrested on March 27 after being recorded on CCTV trying to open a car door in Peterborough. According to testimony in court, Priestley had an obsession of trying to open car door handles.

Having issues with car door handles has gotten Priestley, 44, in trouble previously. He received a five-year ban in 2018 on touching or going inside unattended autos without permission. Yet after the suspension expired, he committed another offence. His prohibition lasts until 2027 this time, reported Moneycontrol.

Several factors can be used to define this apparent case of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with cars. This compulsion is a mental illness in which people have an obsession with vehicles.

As a result, they frequently engage in compulsive and repetitive behaviours like excessive car washing, excessive door checking, and car tinkering. This condition may have a severe negative impact on a person's relationships, career, and general wellness.

Although the causes of this unhealthy obsession are not entirely known, it is believed that stress, despair, or anxiety may be involved. Due to pleasant memories or experiences connected to cars, some people may also develop a strong emotional attachment to them, which might feed their obsessive tendencies.

In the UK, being accused of having a knife in a public place carries a serious prison sentence of up to four years. The possession of cannabis accusation against Priestley is a crime in the UK as well.