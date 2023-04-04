Tesla beer is now on sale in Europe, but it will cost you a bomb

Billionaire Elon Musk is spreading his tentacles far and wide. After buying Twitter, he is now selling beer. His company Tesla, which is immediately equated with luxury cars, is now selling luxury beers. Why luxury? Well, you will have to shell out $98 for a pack of three bottles of the GigaBier. That is $30 for one bottle of the Tesla beer which is supposed to look like a Tesla cyber truck.

The GigaBier is brewed in Germany and Tesla announced that it is now on sale in Europe. "Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans—Giga Bier now available," Tesla Europe said in a tweet.

The GigaBier was announced and presented to the world in October 2021 to celebrate the opening of Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory. The factory is crucial for Tesla's expansion plans in Europe and it rolled out 30 vehicles in March 2022.

The beer is a way to further Tesla's presence in Europe. It comes in glossy bottles that are meant to look like Tesla's pickup truck, the Cybertruck. Tesla also said that the beer honours "the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking". Tesla beer is brewed using "our exclusive strain of Cyberhops," the company said. The beer also has notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit.

The Tesla beer is only available in Europe and comes in a 330ml sized can, slightly less than the standard can size in the US. People in Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, among others, can buy the luxury Tesla beer.

Musk forayed into the world of spirits earlier as well when he launched the Teslaquila, or the Tesla tequila, in 2020. Priced at $250 per bottle, it was a limited edition tequila that came in a bottle shaped like lightning and was sold out within hours. Its popularity led Tesla to release a second edition of the luxury tequila.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE