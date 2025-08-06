Several parts of Fort Stewart, a US Army base in southeast Georgia, were shut down on Wednesday after an active shooter was reported in the sprawling post. The Army facility informed the masses about the situation on Facebook, saying there were several casualties and the situation "is ongoing".

"We are currently assessing the situation, but we can confirm an active shooter," Lt. Col. Angel Tomko was quoted as saying by AP.

Fort Stewart's Facebook page had told all personnel in the area to stay inside and lock all windows and doors.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It houses thousands of soldiers of the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and their families. All gates of Fort Stewart are closed.

The nature of the casualties is unclear.

The Facebook post said that Fort Stewart was closed down at 11.04 am local time, and law enforcement was on the scene of the incident.

Around 10,000 personnel and their family members live on the army base.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on X that he was in "close contact" with law enforcement.