'Action in all cases': India responds to UK home secretary's claim on visa overstayers

In response to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman's assertion that the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) had not "worked very well," India pointed out that it had taken the initiative in all cases brought to it under the pact.

The Indian High Commission in the UK stated that India is waiting for "demonstrable progress" on some of the commitments made by the UK government under the MMP, which was signed last year, in response to a PTI inquiry about Ms. Braverman's interview in "The Spectator" that labelled Indians as the "largest group of people who overstay" their visas in the UK.

"As part of our wider discussions under Migration and Mobility, the government of India is committed to working with the government of the UK to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who have overstayed their visa period here in the UK," the High Commission of India statement said on Thursday.

"As per the data shared with the Home Office, as of date, action has been initiated on all of the cases referred to the High Commission. Further, the UK has also undertaken to fulfil certain commitments as part of the Migration and Mobility Protocol, on which we await demonstrable progress," it said.

The High Commission underlined that any future agreements would be advantageous to both parties in response to Ms. Braverman's contentious remarks about having "reservations" over visas on the planned Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that is currently being negotiated between the two sides.

"While certain issues pertaining to Mobility and Migration are currently under discussion as part of these negotiations, any comment on these matters may not be appropriate given that the negotiations are underway, and that any arrangement will include issues of interest to both sides," the High Commission said.

The minister of Indian descent who took over the Home Office last month, Ms. Braverman, stated that she had "concerns" about the FTA with India because she feared what she called a "open borders" migration policy.

Ms. Braverman's claim that the MMP has not performed as expected is taken as a clear sign that she will most likely refuse to receive Cabinet approval for any visa waivers for India as part of an FTA.

This would put her in conflict with Liz Truss, the British Prime Minister, who is eager to meet the Diwali target for an FTA with India as one of her signature trade agreements since assuming office. This year, Diwali falls on October 24.

On the Indian side, any trade agreement must take into account how easy it is for professionals and students to move around.

(With inputs from agencies)

