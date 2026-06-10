/'Abduct Lebanese women, arrest children': Israeli minister's 'out-of-the-box' proposal to defeat Hezbollah sparks outrage

Sparking a major controversy, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during a June 9 security cabinet discussion in Israel allegedly suggested arresting and kidnapping Lebanese women and children to pressurise Hezbollah. He also called for bombing Beirut, dand occupying territory in retaliation for Hezbollah drone strikes. Terming his ideas as “out of the box” the Israeli minister said that Israel should do things that “hurts them the most.”



“We must think outside the box regarding Hezbollah, and we should also consider occupying territory and killing many terrorists,” Ben-Gvir said, as cited by Maariv newspaper. Ben-Gvir also called for “arresting their women and children,” saying, “This is what hurts them most.” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Hezbollah of seeking to drag Israel into “a war of attrition.”

Also Read: Israel says intercepted aerial target from Yemen as fresh strikes in Lebanon kill 14

Trump Netanyahu disagreements

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According to reports, Netanyahu was rebuked by Trump after IDF retaliated to Iran strikes without Washington's nod. Trump told Netanyahu that he would be isolated if he moves ahead with his Iran plans without paying heed to American negotiations. Trump had also asserted his authority on Sunday and said in an interview that it is he who “calls the shots and not the Israeli PM.” Last Monday, Axios reported that Trump's call with Netanyahu was expletive laden. He reportedly told the Israeli PM that he is “fucking crazy” and that everyone “hates Israel.” The Axios report this morning quotes the US president saying: “I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.”

Netanyahu's move to cease the attacks and his decision to listen to the US president led to disagreements among security cabinet ministers. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reportedly argued that Israel should resist US pressure, saying, “We need to stand our ground against Trump. We need to fight tooth and nail and make it clear that we have red lines.” Netanyahu reportedly responded by suggesting Ben Gvir’s position was influenced by the approaching election campaign, a charge the far-right minister rejected. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly argued that Israel should continue to focus its military response on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.