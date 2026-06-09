Israel's military said early Tuesday (June 09) that it intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from Yemen, while fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 14 people, according to Lebanese authorities.

The Israel Defence Forces said the object was intercepted near the southern city of Eilat and that no injuries were reported.

"A suspicious aerial target from Yemen was intercepted. The incident has concluded. No injuries were reported," the IDF said.

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The development came as tensions remained high despite recent statements from both Israel and Iran indicating an end to their latest exchange of attacks.

Israeli strikes kill 14 in southern Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed at least 14 people on Monday.

Among the dead were five people killed in a strike on the coastal city of Tyre.

"An Israeli enemy raid on the city of Tyre, near the Red Cross centre, resulted in 5 martyrs and 8 wounded, four of whom were Red Cross paramedics," the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry later reported another strike on Marwanieh that killed two people, including a child, and wounded 10 others.

The attacks came hours after Iran warned that it could resume military action against Israel if Israeli forces continued carrying out strikes inside Lebanon.

The latest developments followed a period of retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran that began after Tehran responded to Israel's military campaign in Lebanon.

While announcing the end of its attacks on Israel, Iran's military central command warned that further action could follow if hostilities continued.

"Should acts of aggression and hostility continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow," it said.

Israeli leaders, however, rejected the warning and maintained that military operations against Hezbollah would continue.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military would "continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organisation Hezbollah".

Meanwhile, Tehran's main international airport resumed operations early Tuesday, with flights carrying Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia arriving in the Iranian capital, according to local media reports.

Imam Khomeini International Airport had suspended incoming flights on Sunday following Iranian missile attacks on Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliatory strikes.

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