/6.1-magnitude earthquake hits northwest of Cuba, tremors felt across Florida

A powerful earthquake off the northwest coast of Cuba was felt across parts of Florida on Monday afternoon, with residents reporting light shaking from Central Florida to the southern part of the state.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 65 miles west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, a town located west of Havana.

Following the tremor, people in several Florida cities, including Tampa, Orlando and areas across South Florida, reported feeling the effects of the quake.

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The earthquake occurred at 2 p.m. Eastern, the USGS said. Residents across a wide stretch of Florida reported experiencing mild shaking shortly after the seismic event.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or structural damage so far.

The National Tsunami Warning Centre said there is no tsunami danger associated with the earthquake.

The USGS noted that the quake struck approximately 65 miles from Mantua, Cuba. The agency had initially assessed the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.4 before revising it downward to 6.1.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited.)