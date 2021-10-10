A symbol of love of sorts, 72-year-old man makes rotating house for wife in Bosnia

Although not on a par with India's Taj Mahal, a house in a small town, Srbac, in northern Bosnia is a symbol of love in its own way.

The house has been designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. It has a green facade and red metal roof.

What’s unusual about it is that the house can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows.

"After I reached an advanced age and my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time to task myself with granting my wife her wish to be able to change the position of rooms in her house whenever she wants,” Kusic said.

Kusic, who could not go to college, designed and built the rotating house himself. He did it with the help of electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle.

"Now, our front door also rotates, so if she spots unwanted guests heading our way, she can spin the house and make them turn away," Kusic joked.

(With inputs from agencies)