/A significant danger? Which Iranian nuclear facility is most hit, IAEA answers - EXPLAINED

Since Israel began attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been closely monitoring the situation at those sites. In a statement to the United Nations Security Council, the agency detailed the current situation at Iran's nuclear sites.

Natanz nuclear facility

Starting with the Natanz enrichment site, the agency stressed that the first facility at Natanz, its main Fuel Enrichment Plant, was attacked on June 13 when Israeli attacks targeted and destroyed electricity infrastructure at the facility, including an electrical sub-station, the main electric power supply building and emergency power supply and back-up generators.

Coming to the second facility, is the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, "the above-ground part was functionally destroyed and the strikes on the underground cascade halls were seriously damaging."

It added that within the Natanz facility, there is both radiological and chemical contamination. "It is possible that Uranium isotopes contained in Uranium Hexafluoride, Uranyl Fluoride and Hydrogen Fluoride are dispersed inside the facility."

The radiation poses a "significant danger" if inhaled or ingested, and this risk can be effectively managed with appropriate protective measures.

Fordow nuclear facility

It is Iran's main enrichment location for enriching uranium to 60 per cent. The agency said that it is now aware of any damage at Fordow this time.

Esfahan nuclear facility

At the Esfahan site, four buildings were damaged last week, including the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor-fuel manufacturing plant, and the enriched uranium metal processing facility. "No increase of off-site radiation levels was reported."

Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor

On June 19, Israeli attacks hit the Khondab water reactor in Arak, which was under construction.

"As the reactor was not operational and did not contain any nuclear material, no radiological consequence is 6 expected," the statement read.

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

At Bushehr, the consequences of an attack could be "most serious", the IAEA statement read, stressing that it is an operating nuclear power plant and hosts thousands of kilograms of nuclear material.