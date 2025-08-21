/A phone call from Washington may stop Netanyahu’s Gaza takeover - but will White House do that?

Despite the opposition of 21 countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to approve his Gaza takeover plan under which his army will be escalating its offensive in the strip. As per a report by Reuters, Netanyahu was set to meet with top security officials to sign off on the plan. Meanwhile, the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military is pushing ahead with its plans to capture Gaza City during a visit to southern Gaza’s Khan Younis earlier today.

“We are advancing with the efforts for action in Gaza City. We already have forces operating on the outskirts of the city, and additional forces will join them later,” Zamir said.

“Our missions remain the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas; we will not rest and will not stop until we complete them. Achieving these missions is essential for our future and for our values as a society,” he added.

Palestine health ministry’s stern rejection

Amid this, the Palestinian Health Ministry issued a statement denying the Israeli push to transfer health system resources to the south of the enclave. “The Ministry of Health expresses its rejection of any step that would undermine what remains of the health system following the systematic destruction carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities,” the statement read.

Amnesty International condemned Netanyahu

Also, Amnesty International condemned Netanyahu's decision to approve about 3,400 new illegal settlement units in a corridor of the occupied West Bank between Jerusalem and the massive settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

“For decades, Israel has pursued vicious land grab policies & relentlessly expanded illegal settlements in violation of int’l law with devastating consequences for Palestinians’ human rights while facing no repercussions,” the rights group wrote on X.

‘Call from White House...’

A columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Gideon Levy, said that despite the "day and night" protests of hostages' families, the Netanyahu government "continues with its plans”. He also spoke to Al Jazeera and said that if there was something that could stop the takeover plan, “that’s a phone call from the White House, but this phone call doesn’t seem to come”.



He added that the fact that Israel did not even discuss the ceasefire proposal is proof “that Israel is not interested in a deal right now, Israel is interested in continuing the war”.



“I don’t see anything within Israel stopping Netanyahu right now; he can do whatever he wants. The only thing that can really stop him is … Washington,” Levy told the Qatar news channel.

Palestinians injured in attack by IDF

Multiple people were reported injured in an attack in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, by the IDF on August 20.

US summons Israeli ambassador

The Keir Starmer-led UK government summoned the Israeli ambassador on August 20 over Israel’s approval of an illegal settlement expansion plan.

“The UK and 21 international partners have written to condemn this decision in the strongest terms,” the US Foreign Office said in a statement.

“If implemented, these settlement plans would be a flagrant breach of international law and would divide a future Palestinian state in two, critically undermining a two-state solution," it added.