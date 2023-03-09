A near-perfect crime? Diamonds still remain missing in Brussels heist as four more acquitted

With almost a decade about to get completed and diamonds still remaining missing, the brazen diamond heist at Brussels airport appears to be becoming a near-perfect crime.

While the court had convicted one person and sentenced him to five years in prison while recovering a small part of the loot which was estimated to be worth $50 million in 2013, 18 others were acquitted by the court in 2018 and on Wednesday, four more were acquitted, making it unclear whether the authorities will ever find the mastermind.

In its ruling, the Brussels appeals court said that “the elements of the investigation are not sufficiently reliable” and that they were not sufficient for convicting the case' last four defendants.

The heist was compared to the Hollywood movie “Ocean’s Eleven” for such a clinical and clean execution, which left no one hurt.

In 2013, eight robbers dressed as police personnel entered the Brussels international airport, by cutting through the security fences, and walked towards a Swiss-bound plane where people were loading parcels of gems from the nearby Antwerp global diamond hub.

WATCH | EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs meet in Brussels

The robbers brandished machine guns at transport security officials and pilots and took away the 120 parcels. The robbery took only five minutes and none of the 29 passengers on board the plane were aware of anything that happened.

“There were so many elements that were presented as overwhelming evidence, but after a close look appeared to be deformed, and badly interpreted,” defence lawyer Benjamine Bovy said.

“The mountain gave birth to a mouse,” Bovy added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.