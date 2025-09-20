/A mother, a husband, and a scandal that took over Indonesia: The shocking story of Norma

For months now, Indonesian audiences have been captivated by one film: Norma, a dramatic tale about a seemingly happy marriage torn apart by the husband's secret affair with his mother-in-law. While this kind of plot—ripe with melodrama—is usually enough to attract attention, what has truly fueled the nationwide frenzy is that Norma is based on a viral real-life story. In 2022, Norma Risma, a woman from Serang City on Java Island, posted a TikTok video revealing her husband’s affair with her own mother. The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views, making headlines, and even landing her a movie deal that would sweep Southeast Asia.

Released in March in Indonesian theaters and streaming on Netflix by August, Norma quickly became one of the most-watched films not only in Indonesia but also in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. The film taps into a growing trend among Indonesian filmmakers: adapting real-life, viral scandals into films. Such themes of infidelity and marital betrayal are highly controversial in Indonesia, where adultery can lead to imprisonment, and the country’s new criminal code—effective next year—criminalises sex outside of marriage. Even in the most conservative regions, public flogging of couples engaging in premarital sex is still a reality. Yet, in this conservative climate, there's an undeniable voyeuristic intrigue surrounding such scandals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While many social media users are appalled by the affair, some even wonder if the actors involved will feel discomfort after filming such intimate scenes. In one particular scene, a character who uncovers the affair literally vomits at the sight, a moment that captures the audience’s shock. What sets Norma apart from similar films, however, is that the real Norma Risma had a hand in the film’s creation. Screenwriter Oka Aurora, who also worked on other TikTok-inspired stories like Ipar Adalah Maut and Layangan Putus, spent considerable time with Norma, discussing her feelings and her family’s history. Though some parts were fictionalised for dramatic effect, the core of the story remains true to Norma’s experience. Oka emphasizes the film’s broader message of empowering women to speak out about infidelity and violence. “This is a small step for women to speak up,” she was quoted as saying, noting that these films give women a voice in a traditionally patriarchal society.