'Stay in the country for now': Amazon advises H-1B and H-4 visa holders amid $100K fee rule and new US immigration policies

Tech giant Amazon has instructed its H-1B and H-4 visa-holding employees to stay in the United States in light of recent immigration policy changes. According to a note accessed by Reuters, the company said, “If you're in the US on an H-1B visa, please remain here for now.” The advisory also emphasised that visa holders should return to the US before midnight on September 21 to avoid potential complications. This guidance follows similar advisories from other major corporations like Microsoft and JP Morgan, after US President Donald Trump signed a new proclamation.

This policy, set to be implemented on September 21, imposes a $100,000 fee on each H-1B visa application. The rule will remain in effect for a year, with the possibility of extension. Microsoft has echoed Amazon’s message, urging H-1B and H-4 visa holders to return to the US before the deadline. In a note, the company said, “We strongly recommend that visa holders return before tomorrow to avoid disruption.” Likewise, JPMorgan’s immigration counsel advised its employees on H-1B visas to stay in the country and refrain from international travel until further updates.

Since taking office, President Trump has initiated a comprehensive immigration reform, including measures that target even legal immigration. A key focus of the reform is the H-1B visa program, which enables US companies to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields like technology. The new rule, which requires companies to pay $100,000 per year for each H-1B worker, is expected to create challenges, particularly for the tech industry, which relies on skilled workers from countries like India and China.