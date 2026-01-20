/A message for Donald Trump? French President Macron says Europe ‘prefers respect over bullies’ amid Greenland saga

French President Emmanuel Macron, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday (Jan 20), said that in order to “fix global imbalances,” Europe needs to be “much stronger and more autonomous.” Without taking any names, Macron said, “We do believe that we need more growth, we need more stability in this world. But we do prefer respect [over] bullies … and we do prefer rule of law [over] brutality. You’re welcome in Europe, and you are more than welcome to France.”

This came amid the ongoing rift between the French president and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, over the Greenland takeover. “More than 60 wars in 2024, an absolute record, even if I understood a few of them were fixed," Macron added in his speech.

The French president also added that the world should not let those with “bigger voices" decide the global order, warning of a shift towards a “world without rules".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The world is experiencing a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest," Macron said.