A Kim Jong Un-styled treasure hunt? N Korean city went into lockdown to find 653 lost bullets

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has put the entire city of Hyesan under lockdown to find the 653 assault rifle bullets which were misplaced by the soldiers on March 7, according to a report published by Radio Free Asia.

The city has a population of more than 200,000 people. According to the report, Kim Jong Un asked the officials to carry out searches for the lost bullets throughout the city after the ammunition went missing when the military was withdrawn.

The report quoted a source who lives in Ryanggang, where Hyesan is located, as stating, "The city… will remain on lockdown until all 653 bullets are found."

ALSO READ | Paranoid Kim Jong Un orders increase in production of weapons-grade nuclear materials

“They withdrew completely between February 25 and March 10, but an extensive investigation is underway because of a loss of bullets during the evacuation process,” the report stated.

“During the withdrawal, when the soldiers realised they had lost the bullets, they tried to find it themselves instead of reporting it,” it further added.

Later, the soldiers informed the authorities that they feel it is not possible to find the bullets on their own due to which Kim Jong Un decided the entire city must be put under lockdown.

WATCH | Gravitas: North Korea invents underwater drone that can cause a 'Nuclear Tsunami'

“Last week, orders were issued to factories, farms, social groups and neighbourhood watch units in the province to actively cooperate with the ammunition-related investigation,” said the report, adding that the government authorities were "lying to spread fear among residents".

“They tried to put pressure on the residents by bluffing that the withdrawal was a manoeuvre related to the safety of Kim Jong Un from reactionary forces,” the report stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.