/9 dead, several injured in fire at Bangladesh garment factory and chemical warehouse

A major fire broke through a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday (October 14), killing at least nine workers and leaving eight others injured, authorities confirmed. The fire is believed to have started at the chemical storage facility before quickly spreading to the neighbouring factory, said Talha Bin Jasim from the Fire Service and Civil Defence’s Media Wing, as quoted by state news agency BSS.

Rescue teams recovered nine bodies from the first and second floors of the factory building, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters. Eight firefighting units managed to bring the factory fire under control after nearly three hours, though flames continued to rage inside the adjacent chemical warehouse.

Bangladesh stands as the world’s second-largest exporter of garments after China, with the industry providing livelihoods to nearly four million workers—most of them women. Generating close to $40 billion in annual export revenue, largely from markets in the US and Europe, the sector is a vital pillar of the national economy.