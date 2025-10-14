/Qatar Airways Doha–Hong Kong flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad after mid-air technical glitch

Qatar Airways flight QR816, travelling from Doha to Hong Kong, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a precautionary emergency landing was issued following a technical issue in the aircraft. However, the plane landed safely around 2:30 PM, and all passengers and crew reported to be safe.

Citing sources, the Indian news agency ANI confirmed that engineers are conducting thorough technical inspections to find out the cause of the issue. The full emergency was declared after the Boeing 777 aircraft, operating as flight QR 816 and registered as A7-BOB, was cruising through Indian airspace when the crew notified a complete malfunction of its pressurisation system.

Following the incident, Qatar Airways released an official statement saying, "Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad, made a precautionary emergency landing due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:30 pm and all passengers are safe. Technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the condition of the aircraft."

Airport authorities in Ahmedabad stated that the flight crew adhered to standard safety protocols and maintained coordination with Air Traffic Control (ATC) to ensure a secure landing. Emergency teams were placed on standby as a precaution, and after the flight landed, all passengers and crew were confirmed to be safe.