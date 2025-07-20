/IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Tirupati after facing technical snag mid-air

An IndiGo flight, which took off from Tirupati’s Renigunta Airport on Sunday (Jul 20), made an emergency landing after experiencing a technical issue mid-air. The flight was heading towards Hyderabad. Reportedly, the flight had landed in Tirupati from Hyderabad at 7:05 pm and took off again at 7:55 pm. However, shortly after taking off, near Venkatagiri, the aircraft experienced a technical snag. This prompted pilots to act swiftly and return to Renigunta for a safe landing at 8:30 pm.

The plane was carrying 221 passengers onboard, all of whom are safe. According to reports, IndiGo flight 6E 6591, an Airbus A321, was just over half an hour in the air before making a u-turn. The reason behind the unexpected return remains unclear.

“This was the last scheduled flight to Hyderabad for the day, and passengers were requested to leave the airport premises after the return,” said an airline representative, as quoted by The Hindu. IndiGo officials have said that a technical team is currently assessing the aircraft. An alternative flight has been arranged for the passengers for 8:20 am on Monday. As of now, no official statement has been issued by the airline.

Recently, there have been several reports of aircraft facing technical issues mid-air. This comes amid heightened tensions faced by Air India and Boeing aircraft following the devastating crash on June 12 that killed over 260 people. The incident has brought increased scrutiny over the maintenance of aircraft by airlines.