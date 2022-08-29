Thousands of cyclists take over German motorway in protest against poor public transport

Calling for better public transport and cycle lanes, approximately 8,500 cyclists prevented motorists from using a stretch of Germany's autobahn.

The cyclists covered a distance of 40 km (25 miles) and the demonstration took place between Frankfurt and Wiesbaden.

From children to old people, the bicyclists included a vast variety of people some of which had travelled as much as nine hours just to participate in the protest.

In order to make transport in the German state of Hesse climate-neutral by 2030, the Verkehrswende Hessen organised the protest.

Also read | Germany: Topless protestors surround Olaf Scholz at a public event; demand ban on Russian gas imports

According to Frank Masurat, the chairman of the German Cyclists Association (ADFC), ''For decades, tens of thousands of people have been fighting for better conditions for bicycle traffic at our annual protests.''

Highlighting that it is time for Berlin to implement plans for a new bike lane network as well as mobility transmission, Masurat said it is time for deeds.

The German government had declared that hundreds of kilometres of safe bike lanes will be installed by 2026 to protect cyclists from motorised traffic.

ADFC's Susanne Grittner said her organisation celebrates ''the bicycle as a fast, healthy and climate-friendly means of transport.''

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: