8 killed, 17 injured in suicide blast near school in Mogadishu, Al Shabaab claims responsibility

A car bombing near a school in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu claimed eight lives and left around a dozen injured on Thursday, in the attack claimed by Al Shabaab Islamic terrorists.

According to reports, a large convoy carrying troops from AMISOM, the African Union force fighting the Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab group, was passing through the area when the bomb went off.

Somalia police spokesman Abdifatah Adan said in a brief statement that eight civilians were killed, and 17 others wounded, without giving further details.

Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the attack, which severely damaged the school building, with injured students taken to hospitals around the city, according to AFP.

Claiming responsibility for the blast, Al-Shabaab said the bomb was aimed at the “military trainers.”

Also read | Al Shabaab militants attack military base, recapture Somalian town from govt forces

The latest attack comes on the back of the killing of a prominent Somali journalist, Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled.

Al-Shabaab had claimed responsibility for the bombing, which left a colleague of the journalist seriously wounded.

Guled, the director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu, was a fierce critic of the Islamists.

Also read | Al-Shabaab calls for attacks on US, French interests in Djibouti

Al Shabaab, which has been waging a violent insurgency against the country’s fragile government since 2007, said its fighters had long pursued the journalist.

The militants also claimed two attacks in September that killed 17 people.

A car bombing on September 25 near the presidential palace killed eight people, including the prime minister’s adviser for women and human rights, Hibaq Abukar.

Eleven days earlier, nine people, most of them members of Somalia’s security forces, died in a blast near a Mogadishu checkpoint.

Al-Shabaab controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by AMISOM troops, but it still holds territory in the countryside and launches frequent attacks against government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies)