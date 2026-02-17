/8,000 runners descend to Earth’s lowest point for the Dead Sea Land Marathon

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 18:56 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 18:56 IST
Runners take part in Dead Sea Land Marathon Photograph: (X (@IsraelinJapan/X))

Story highlights

8,000 runners, including 32 British people, competed in the unique Dead Sea Land Marathon, racing across exclusive dikes at the world’s lowest point

Recognised as one of the most unique races on the global running calendar, the Dead Sea Land Marathon sawmore than 8,000 participants this year, including 32 runners from the UK, who made the dramatic descent to the lowest place on Earth for the unforgettable event. Now in its seventh edition, the marathon reached full capacity two months ahead of race day, reinforcing its status as a sought-after challenge for international endurance enthusiasts.

What sets the race apart is its extraordinary course. For one day only, competitors are given access to areas typically off-limits to the public, including narrow gravel embankments spanning 6-8 metres wide that slice directly through the waters of the Dead Sea. Among the entrants was Yoel Levy, known as ‘The Jewish Fitness Coach’, who completed the marathon for the second time dressed as Batman in tribute to Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

A seasoned international racer, Levy described the event as one of the standout experiences of his sporting year, citing both the dramatic landscape and the warm atmosphere created by fellow runners, organisers, and spectators. The event offers six race categories designed to suit a broad range of abilities, from a beginner-friendly 5km to a 50km ultramarathon. Participants could also choose the half marathon, full marathon or the popular 15km “Around Tamar” route. Beyond the competition itself, many runners took advantage of the Dead Sea’s famed natural therapies, including its mineral-rich mud baths.

Michael ben Baruch, Director of the UK Ministry of Tourism, welcomed the strong international turnout. He said that events of this scale not only showcase the unique scenery of the region but also encourage visitors to explore the wider attractions Israel has to offer.

