66-year-old Irish man suffers amnesia 10 minutes after sex with wife

A 66-year-old man in Ireland suffered amnesia 10 minutes after having sex with his wife.

According to a case report published in the Official Journal of the Irish Medical Organisation on Wednesday, the sex triggered short-term amnesia, temporarily wiping his memory of the previous day and making him unable to retain new information.

The doctors are calling it the “Transient Global Amnesia (TGA)” which, according to the Mayo Clinic, has been defined as “a sudden, temporary episode of memory loss that can't be attributed to a more common neurological condition, such as epilepsy or stroke.”

The doctors said that after the intercourse, the man “became distressed” when he noticed the date on his phone and thought that “he had forgotten about his wedding anniversary”. However, in fact, he had celebrated it with his wife and family the day earlier, but was unable to recall those events.

The memory loss lasted for an hour, with the man “repetitively questioning his wife and daughter over the events of that morning and the previous day,” according to the journal.

He later visited an emergency room and had a completely normal neurological examination.

The doctors called it a rare condition which usually affects those between the ages of 50 and 70.

It is said that some people who experience TGA may fail to remember things that happened up to a year prior. Sufferers usually regain their memory within a few hours.

In this case, the affected man’s long-term memory remained intact, and he was able to state his name, age and other basic biographical details.

However, this is not the first time that this man couldn’t recall his prior days. In 2015, he again experienced TGA with that episode also occurring shortly after sexual intercourse. He later regained his short-term memory.

The authors of the Irish Medical Journal article — who work in the Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick — said that up to 10 per cent of people who suffer TGA will suffer a subsequent episode.

