66% US citizens think terror groups pose threat to country 

According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult/Politico polling, 66 per cent of registered voters in the US have said that ISIS and other Islamist terrorist groups in foreign countries pose a “critical threat” to the country.

A total of 61 per cent of Americans said that Islamist extremism overall poses a threat to vital US interests over the next decade.

After the Islamic State (IS) attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops and over 90 Afghans during the evacuation, these numbers have witnessed a double-digit rise in roughly a week.

At least 54 per cent US citizens consider ISIS and other Islamist terrorist groups, a threat before the attack, the numbers were 49 per cent for those who saw Islamist extremism as an overall threat to the US.

Post the Kabul airport attack, roughly 67 per cent of Americans see terrorism in the US as a threat, up from 59 per cent between August 21 and 24.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult also showed that 26 per cent of registered American voters said security matters, including terrorism, foreign policy and border security were the most vital aspects for them when thinking about their votes for the federal office.

