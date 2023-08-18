6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Colombia, no casualties reported

A powerful 6.3 earthquake struck Colombia's capital Bogotá on Thursday. The massive tremor caused alarm and panic among residents, but as per reports, no significant injuries or property damage has been recorded as of now.

AFP quoting its journalists present at the scene reports that as the ground shook, buildings trembled, and sirens blared, thousands of residents rushed onto the streets. Many of them were observed reaching for their phones to call loved ones and ensuring their safety.

Taking to social media platform X, Bogotá's mayor, Claudia Lopez, reassured the public, and urged them to remain calm and cautious.

"Strong tremor in Bogotá. Let's remain calm and cautious. Please take all precautions against possible aftershocks. Calm, serenity and caution."

Hasta el momento solo tenemos reportes de personas atrapadas en ascensores y otros eventos menores. Nada de gravedad. @BomberosBogota atendiendo los sitios reportados.

Calma y serenidad. Mantener la precaución porque pueden seguirse dando réplicas.

Lopez said that the city had only received reports of minor incidents.

There were only "reports of people trapped in elevators and other minor events. Nothing serious," she said.

In another post, Lopez reported that "The only serious incident reported was the throwing of a woman in Madelena from the tenth floor of an apartment building, apparently due to nervous disorder."

Authorities have issued an advisory for the citizens, asking them to "Re-enter your homes and workplaces." The post also lists what is to be done in case of another tremor.

Sigan por favor en este momento estas instrucciones:

As per AFP, reports of a landslide have emerged from Villavicencio. Furthermore, as per an update by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, only windows of homes and businesses were affected in El Calvario, the town closest to the epicentre. Colombia's civil defence agency reported that throughout the entire municipality of Calvario, residents were evacuated.

Magnitude, epicentre, and more

While the Colombian Geological Survey (CGS), says that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.1, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it slightly higher at 6.3.

As per the Colombian agency, the quake occurred at 12:04 pm (1704 GMT). Its epicentre was located in the town of El Calvario in central Colombia, approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Bogotá.

Shortly after the massive tremor struck Bogotá, an aftershock of magnitude 5.9 followed, as reported by the CGS on social media. As per Reuters, another aftershock was measured at 4.8 magnitude.

Netizens reported that the earthquake was also felt in nearby cities, including Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Tunja, and Ibague. All of these are located in the vicinity of the quake's epicentre.

