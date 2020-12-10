6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan's east coast

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

The depth of the earthquake, which hit the island's east coast, was 74 kilometres at 9:19 pm local time (1319 GMT), according to the USGSas reported by news agency AFP.

However, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the depth of the quake was 67 kms, as reported by news agency Reuters.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)



