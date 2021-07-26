6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sulawesi island

According to United States Geological Survey(USGS), a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Monday.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.6 - 82 km W of Luwuk, Indonesia https://t.co/bNMtCWLbWZ — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 26, 2021 ×

The quake reportedly took place 97 km west-northwest of Luwuk in Indonesia.

Authorities said no tsunami warning was generated even as the quake was felt in Palu on Sulawesi, nearly 200 kilometres from the epicentre.

There were no reports of casualties so far.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake had earlier struck off Indonesia's Sulawesi island earlier this month at a depth of 68 kilometres.

In January at least hundred people were killed and thousands left homeless after a 6.2-magnitude quake had struck Sulawesi.

In 2018, a powerful earthquake had taken place in Lombok island with several more in the following weeks in which over 550 people were killed.

(With inputs from Agencies)