6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Maluku islands; no tsunami warning

According to the United States Geological Survey(USGS), a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia off Maluku islands on Thursday

Indonesia's meteorology agency also reported the earthquake in Indonesia's Ambon city in Maluku islands early in the morning. The earthquake was confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

However, no tsunami warning was triggered after the quake occurred and no casualties were reported. The earthquake was centred off Ternate city.

Last month, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake had struck off the northwest coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island.

Indonesia has experienced earthquakes often with the biggest occurring on December 26, 2004, when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra coast triggered a tsunami leading to the death of several hundred thousand people.

Three years ago another powerful earthquake in Lombok and Sumbawa islands had killed over 550 people, later in 2018, an earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter Scale had hit Sulawesi island in which over 4,300 people were killed and several were reported missing.

