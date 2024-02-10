NATO ally plans to construct hundreds of bunkers to thwart Russian invasion

Front-line states of NATO are already getting ready for the next conflict with Moscow.

The military ministers of Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia approved a new plan in January to construct a vast network of fortifications with the goal of preventing and defeating the kind of Russian attack that has long been feared in northeastern Europe.

With 210 miles of border with Russia, most of which is thought to be nearly inaccessible due to dense forests and wetlands, Estonian officials stated their government is building over 600 bunkers in the hopes of averting a hypothetical Moscow invasion and takeover.

"Regaining territory that has already been gained is very difficult and comes at significant cost of human life, time, and material resources," stated Susan Lilleväli, undersecretary for defence preparation at the Estonian Ministry of Defence. "The war in Ukraine has demonstrated this." During a press event on Thursday, she discussed the 60 million euro ($64.7 million) project.

Lilleväli stated, "We need physical installations in addition to weaponry, ammunition, and troops to protect our countries efficiently."

Baltic military and civilian authorities have bitterly denounced their role as a trip wire for NATO. The alliance underwent a strategic shift in response to Russia's disastrous invasion and occupation of large areas of Ukraine in 2022, as the Baltic states witnessed the atrocities committed against Ukrainians in Mariupol, the suburbs of Kyiv, and other places.

According to the NATO tripwire plan, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas declared in 2022 that Russian forces would "wipe from the map" her country.

"With the purpose of defending every inch of allied land at all times," Lilleväli told reporters on Thursday, the new defensive line in the Baltic is in keeping with NATO's modified "forward defence posture and deterrence by denial" policy.

"The primary objective of these installations is to prevent military conflict in our region by altering the enemy's calculation," stated Lilleväli. "As the battle in Ukraine has shown, counter-mobility and fortification tactics are absolutely viable even in this century, and have played a big part in wars in our region in history, for example in Finland."

"In the event of military incursions, the installations should impede the enemy's march already at our borders and deny them the opportunity to move fast in the territory of the Baltic countries," she stated.

In order to "avoid leaving any loopholes, as the security situation in our region does not show any signs of improving at this point," Lilleväli stated that coordination with Lithuania and Latvia is necessary.

Planners in Lithuania will pay close attention to the Suwałki Gap. This narrow stretch of territory separates Belarus from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which if occupied would cut off the Baltic republics from Poland and the other western European allies.

The boundaries of Narva in the north and Võru in the south will be the focal points of Estonia's defenses.

The Estonians have a strong defensive barrier thanks to Lake Peipus, which makes up a large portion of their border with Russia. According to Lilleväli, the main goal is to make sure that everyone is prepared "to combat the enemy from the first meter and first hour."

In Ukraine, Russia's ground soldiers have suffered severe mauling. According to European sources who previously spoke with Newsweek, the forces tasked with spearheading any potential invasion of the Baltic republics are among those who have sustained significant casualties—up to 40 per cent in some circumstances.

The Russian military is more seasoned despite being degraded. NATO officials have frequently stated that Moscow continues to represent a serious threat and will require some time to reassemble.

Thus far, 600 bunkers have been planned by Estonian officials. These will be supplied by adjacent munitions and equipment stockpiles. Mock-ups provided to Newsweek show that the majority will be cuboid concrete "cellars" buried in the ground with a firing trench that is partially concealed and runs perpendicular to the entrance.

Testing is scheduled to begin later this year, and prototypes are now being built. Starting in early 2025, Estonia aims to erect its first bunkers.

According to Lilleväli's consultant, reserves Lieutenant Colonel Kaido Tiitus, "it's basically a cellar that is built underneath." The bunkers, which will have a total area of about 35 square meters (377 square feet), can accommodate 10 soldiers each along with all necessary supplies. According to Tiitus, they will be made for soldiers to "dwell in" for extended periods of time and to "offer protection against the enemy's artillery projectiles."