/60-day US negotiation window ‘lost relevance’ after flagrant violations: Iran's Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated during a Monday (Aug 17) press conference as reported by the Tasnim news agency that the 60-day window for negotiations following the June 17 memorandum of understanding with the United States has "lost its relevance" due to "flagrant" American violations. Baqaei stressed, “There is no provision in the memorandum of understanding referring to a ‘60-day deadline’, and the Islamic Republic of Iran never formulates its policies under pressure, ultimatums or time limits”. He explained that while the agreement planned for a extendable 60-day negotiation phase covering “the lifting of sanctions” and “the nuclear issue,” direct talks never launched. "Due to the flagrant and widespread violation of the memorandum of understanding by the United States, no dialogue was started just a few weeks after its signing,” he noted, adding that "the discussion of the 60-day deadline completely lost its relevance".

Baqaei dismissed the impact of US sanctions and noted that resolving disputes does not hinge on a "lack of mediators". He acknowledged that while countries like Pakistan and Qatar facilitate communication, and European nations offer “good offices,” this "does not mean that a new mediator has emerged or been accepted in the course of Iran-US relations".

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Regarding maritime security, Baqaei confirmed ongoing talks with Oman to establish a Strait of Hormuz transit map, though progress faces delays from "security complications caused by the actions of the US and the Israeli regime, the multiplicity of actors and the disruption of malicious currents".

Finally, Baqaei addressed the missing airmen from the March 2 engagement where Qatar reported downing two Iranian Su-24s during strikes on a US base, resulting in one confirmed fatality and three missing pilots. Pushing back against Doha's recent denial of holding them, Baqaei affirmed, "Diplomatic relations with Qatar do not conflict with the serious pursuit of the fate of the army pilots".