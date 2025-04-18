Clashes between Sudanese paramilitaries and the regular army have killed at least 57 civilians in the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher, a medical source and a volunteer aid group said Thursday.

Advertisment

The local resistance committee, a volunteer aid group, said the civilians were killed on Wednesday in clashes and shelling of the city by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the army since April 2023.

The violence came just days after the RSF killed over 400 people in attacks on North Darfur’s capital of El-Fasher and nearby displacement camps, according to the United Nations.

El-Fasher, which the RSF has besieged for nearly a year, is the last major urban stronghold in Darfur still under army control and a strategic target for the paramilitary.

Advertisment

The RSF has ramped up its attacks on the Darfur city following the army’s recapture of the capital Khartoum last month.

Also Read: Russia lifts Taliban's 'terror' designation after two decades

The war, which entered its third year on Tuesday, has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created what the UN describes as the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

Advertisment

It has also fractured the country in two, with the army holding the center, north and east while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, along with its allies, parts of the south.