555.55-carat black diamond ‘The Enigma’ unveiled in Dubai. Is it from outer space?

Believed to have come from outer space, a 555.55-carat black diamond called ‘The Enigma’ has been unveiled in Dubai by auction house Sotheby's.

On Monday, the rare gem was shown off to scribes. It was done as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it goes under the hammer in February in London.

The diamond is expected to get sold for at least 5 million British pounds (USD 6.8 million). Sotheby's also plans to accept cryptocurrency as a possible way of payment as well.

Sophie Stevens, jewellery specialist, Sotheby's Dubai, told The Associated Press that the number five bears an importance significance to the diamond as it also has 55 facets.

"The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection," Stevens said. In Arabic, Khamsa means five.

"So, there's a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond," Stevens added.

This black diamond is likely from outer space, she said.

"With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves," she added.

