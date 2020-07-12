5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Chinese city of Tangshan

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, according to the Global Times, reviving memories of a devastating 1976 quake there that was the deadliest in modern times.

Sunday's tremor occurred at 6:38 am (2238 GMT), the USGS said, with the epicentre in a suburban residential district just outside downtown Tangshan, about 200 kilometres east of Beijing.

China's seismological authority put the magnitude at 5.1 and said it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage from Sunday's tremor, which also caused slight shaking in Beijing.

State-run Xinhua news agency said passenger trains through the quake area were suspended pending an inspection of rail infrastructure for any damage.

#BREAKING A magnitude 5.1 #earthquake struck #Tangshan, Hebei, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers. The quake was felt in Beijing and Tianjin pic.twitter.com/zRqR9Tu5A1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 11, 2020

Video posted on Twitter by Chinese state media showed items toppling off store shelves in Tangshan.

On July 28, 1976, Tangshan, then a coal mining city of about one million people, was obliterated by a 7.8-magnitude quake and subsequent 7.1 aftershock about 15 hours later. China says about 2,40,000 people were killed.

