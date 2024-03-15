50 people die after drinking 'mysterious liquid' as part of witchcraft rituals in Angola

Nearly 50 people lost their lives after they were forced to consume an herbal potion to prove that they were not sorcerers in Angola, as said by the police and local officials on Thursday (Mar 14).

These 50 people lost their lives in the period between January and February near the central town of Camacupa, as per Luzia Filemone, who is a local councillor. The police officials confirmed that 50 people were killed in the bizarre act.

While speaking to Angola National Radio broadcaster, Filemone said that the deadly concoction was given to the people for drinking by traditional healers.

"More than 50 victims were forced to drink this mysterious liquid which, according to traditional healers, proves whether or not a person practices witchcraft," Filemone said.

Witchcraft's dominance in Angola

In some rural communities of Angola, the people have a belief in witchcraft even though it is strongly opposed by the church in the country, which is predominantly Catholic and was a former Portuguese colony.

"It's a widespread practice to make people drink the supposed poison because of the belief in witchcraft," said provincial police spokesperson Antonio Hossi, while speaking about the radio network. He further warned that similar cases have been on the rise.

There are no specific laws against witchcraft in Angola which leaves communities to deal with the issue on their own.

The traditional healers or "marabouts" often settle the allegations of sorcery by making the accused drink a toxic herbal drink known as "Mbulungo." It is believed by many people that if a person dies by drinking a toxic herbal drink, then he or she is proven guilty of practising sorcery.

In Angola, Bishop Firmino David of Sumbe Diocese last year told ACI Africa that the socio-economic challenges in the country have been forcing some people to "resort to the practice of witchcraft because they believe that with witchcraft, they can get what they want and thus free themselves from poverty and get everything they need to survive."

Firmino appealed to his fellow Angolans "to help rescue people who try to make a living from practices that are harmful to society, including witchcraft and drugs."

While visiting Angola in 2009, Pope Benedict appealed to Catholics to not practice sorcery and witchcraft.