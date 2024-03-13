World's oldest lipstick found in Iran. It dates back to Bronze Age

In a stunning discovery, the researchers recently found a 4,000-year-old lipstick which is believed to be the world's oldest known lipstick, or lip paint.

The lipstick was a small, ornate stone vial filled with a deep red paste and was found in southeastern Iran.

"We hypothesise a lip paint, rather than a solid lipstick because we have no certain idea about the original consistency or fluidity of the cosmetic substance," said Massimo Vidale, one of the lead researchers of the study in a statement, while speaking to ABC News.

Where did the researchers first discover this ancient lipstick?

The artefact, which belongs to the Bronze Age and dates back to between 1936 BC and 1687 BC, was first found in 2001 by researchers after ancient graveyards were unearthed in a flood, as per the study published in the journal Scientific Reports in February.

According to the study, the 2001 flooding in the Halil River Valley, Iran, revealed the Bronze Age Marhasi civilisation's ancient ruins. The civilisation is believed to have consisted of "powerful" people who thrived along with Mesopotamia.

The researchers informed that the ancient lipstick vial along with jewellery, weapons, and finely crafted ceramics was recovered by Iranian officials from the artefacts looted from the ruins and later sold in antique markets.

"A small chlorite vial, discovered among numerous artefacts looted and recovered in the Jiroft region of Kerman province contains a deep red cosmetic preparation that is likely a lip-colouring paint or paste," said researchers in the study.

The vial was kept as part of the Jiroft Archaeological Museum's collection in Iran before researchers from the Italian University of Padua, the Iranian University of Tehran, and the International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies in Rome analysed it.

As per the study, the hand-carved stone vial is nearly two inches tall by three-quarters of an inch wide which is a little smaller than modern-day lipsticks.

The study's most notable finding is that the mineral components present in the lipstick artefact "[bear] a striking resemblance to the recipes of contemporary lipsticks," as per the researchers.

After scanning an electron microscope, the researchers found that the ingredients in the vial included hematite, darkened with manganite and braunite, and traces of galena and anglesite, mixed with vegetal waxes and other organic substances, as per Vidale, who further emphasised that if all of it is "combined it is exactly what one would expect in a modern lipstick."