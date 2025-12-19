/5 Shocking revelations from Brown University shooting press conference

On Thursday (Dec 19), investigators in the Brown University shooting held a press conference that proved itself to be a treasure trove of shocking revelations. The presser happened after the shooter, identified as 48-year-old Claudio Nevez Valenti, was found dead inside a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire. Investigators believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. These are the five biggest, most shocking revelations made by officials today.

Brown Uni shooter killed MIT professor in Boston

The biggest revelation made at the press conference was the link between the Ivy League university shooting and the murder of a MIT professor in Boston. The shocking development comes after the Rhode Island police on Tuesday (Dec 16) said that the two high-profile crimes that have rattled academic communities across New England were unrelated.

Nuno Loureiro, a prominent MIT physicist, was shot in his home earlier this week. Loureiro, 47, was also from Portugal, a coincidence investigators have flagged as potentially significant. Loureiro, a celebrated fusion scientist, was found critically wounded at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, after police responded to reports of a shooting late Monday (Dec 15) night. He was rushed to the hospital but died the following morning.

Speaking at a press conference in Boston, Leah Foley, the US attorney in Massachusetts, said that Nevez Valenti and Loureiro attended the same academic program in Portugal. They both studied Physics there, and Loureiro went on to teach the subject at MIT.

