49-year-old Italian man nabbed with 1 mn child pornography files

In a bizarre incident, a 49-year-old man has been arrested by Italian police on Saturday for possession of over one million files of child pornography.

The man, who is a musician in the coastal city of Ancona in Italy's Marche region, had numerous photographs and videos, depicting children in objectionable acts with adults.

In a statement, the police said that the man had been collecting the images for over 20 years.

"The man kept the files inside various hard disks, optical media and a smartphone, where they were meticulously divided into different folders sorted by type of photo or video and age of the victims," the police added.

Although the musician used to give lessons to minors, there was no evidence of any kind of abuse, cops said.

Around the world, child pornography has been banned by several countries. Many people have been arrested for possessing such images and videos.

Last year, Italian police had busted a child pornography ring, which circulated illicit material through an instant messaging platform.

The Italian police had slammed opened dozens of doors with arrest warrants, after putting together intel received through various sources.

