41 US Democrats urge Biden administration to cancel Bolsonaro's visa amid Brazil riot 

In a letter to US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 41 Democrats including some top members have demanded to cancel any US visa held by former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of recent violence in the country by his supporters. The letter was led by Republicans Joaquin Ctaro of Texas, Ruben Gallego of Arizona Gregory Meeks from New York and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

In a letter calling on the government to support the democracy and rule of law in Brazil, it read, "Furthermore, we must not allow Mr. Bolsonaro or any other former Brazilian officials to take refuge in the United States to escape justice for any crimes they may have committed when in office," Reuters quoted.

Bolsonaro flew to the US on December 30, two days before his presidential term ended. After his departure, leftist President Lula da Silva took office, prompting his supporters to ransack Brazil's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

Bolsonaro on his social media said that he soon will be leaving for Brazil but couldn't due to medical reasons. he also denied any role in the violence and said that the rioters "crossed the line."

US President Joe Biden along with other world leaders condemned the violence in Brazil.

Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that the administration has not yet received specific requests from Brazil on Bolsonaro.

Till now no response from US State Department or even the White House has been made on the visa. The State Department, however, has repeatedly said that it does not discuss specific visa cases.

